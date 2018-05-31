Dar es Salaam — Angel Eaton does certainly enjoy a slice of history whenever the opportunity to further etch her name into Tanzanian golfing folklore presents itself.

This weekend will present the country's golf sensation yet another opportunity to show off her golf skills during the Kenya Ladies Open.

Eaton, a member of Lugalo women's golf team, and her teammate Vicky Elias have been invited to compete in the tournament, which starts on Saturday.

They are expected to leave for Nairobi today for the two-day stroke-play championship.

The duo will join other lady golfers from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and hosts Kenya in the battle for top honours.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the two golfers said they were in high spirits, looking forward to leave their mark in the 54-hole event.

"Winning the Kenya Ladies Open in Nairobi will be awesome," Eaton, the 2017 Uganda Ladies open champion, said. Elias was also in bullish mood, saying her confidence level was high ahead of the tee-off.

"I'm mentally and physically well-prepared for the championship and raring to tee off on June 2 (Saturday)," she said.

"I have trained intensively for the tournament and hopefully I will leave my mark there," she added confidently.

Early this year, Eaton treaded where no one else has ever when she became the first lady golfer in the East African region to win the IBB Nigeria Ladies Open.

For Eaton, her triumph in Nigeria surpasses her previous victories attained across the continent.

The gifted golfer defied the odds to emerge the overall winner in the Nigeria event, which drew the crème de la crème of female golfers from around the African continent.