South Africa: Bulls Prop Signs Deal in Japan

The Bulls confirmed on Thursday that they have released prop John-Roy Jenkins to further his career with the Sanix Blues in Munakata, Fukuoka in Japan.

Jenkins played most of his youth rugby in KwaZulu-Natal and Potchefstroom, before going on to represent the Leopards and Free State Cheetahs at senior levels, ultimately joining the Blue Bulls in 2016.

The 27-year-old achieved four Super Rugby caps, and 13 appearances for the Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge teams combined for the Bulls and Blue Bulls respectively.

"The entire #BullsFamily would like to sincerely thank him for his contributions, and would like to wish him all the success he so deserves," said a statement via the Blue Bulls Company.

BBCo Release John-Roy Jenkinson to further career abroad. #BullsFamilyhttps://t.co/fgR66Ra4tU pic.twitter.com/GFH6y10RWM-- Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 31, 2018

Source: Sport24