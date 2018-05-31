Kenya: Youngsters for International Schools Chess Festival

A team of four players from St Peters Juja Primary School depart the country Thursday to take part in the International Schools Chess Festival in Sochi, Russia.

The week-long competition, which will run from June 1 to 9, has attracted the finest chess players from all over the world and is expected to be closely contested.

The quartet- Benjamin Odhiambo, Robert Irungu, Joe Mesh and Abriana Muthoni helped their school top the primary schools' category during the National Youth Chess Championship held in April at Kaimsoi Girls High School.

This is the first time that Kenya is sending a team to the annual event with the hosts, who are also the defending champions, favourites to retain their title.

The school beat its close rivals Makini School and Membly Titans which were placed second and third respectively. Chess Kenya chairman Bernard Wanjala is confident that team will ruffle feathers at the world stage.

"We want our players to compete at the same level as those in other countries where chess is more developed.

Supporting them to participate in this top tournament is the only way to achieve this and I hope they savour every moment of the experience and do their best," Wanjala said on Thursday.

The team will be accompanied by their coach Michael Mutua and Chess Kenya Treasurer Gilbert Wandera.