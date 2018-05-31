Kenya: AK Nyanza North Holds Championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyanza North will hold the region's counties track and field athletics championships this weekend.In Kisumu County, the event will be held at Moi Stadium while Homa Bay and Siaya counties will host their championships at Mawego Technical Training Institute and Siaya Medical Training College respectively.

The events will be used to select athletes who will represent the three counties at the regional competition that will take place next week at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

According to the race organisers, only 1-2 finishers in every event will qualify for the regional competition.

The regional event will be used to select athletes that will take part in the National Trials for the IAAF World Under-20 Championships set for July in Finland.

Speaking to Nation Sport, AK Nyanza North Communication Officer Jared Gilo said that they expect more than 100 athletes to battle for a place in the regional showdown.

"We are going to have the both senior and junior competitions but because of the World Under-20 Championships trials, we will give much focus to secondary and primary schools levels," said Gilo.

At the same time, Kisumu Frisbee Club will be looking to overcome champions Impala Ultimate Club of Uganda when they host this year's Lake Victoria Grass Ultimate Tournament (LVG) at Kisumu National Polytechnic.

The two-day event is the third edition of the annual tournament. Dubbed LVG III, a total of seven teams, 5 from Kenya and two from Uganda, will battle for the title.

Champions Impala will represent Uganda in the competition alongside Magnum Opus Ultimate Club while Kisumu Frisbee will lead Kenya's onslaught, having finished second in last year's tournament.

The other Kenyan teams are Kakamega Frisbee Club, KEMRI Frisbee Club, Nairobi Ultimate Club and Kisumu B Frisbee Club.

The tournament's director Bernard Nyadida said: "By Friday all teams will have arrived and we are hoping for a successful tournament because everything is already in place."

For Kisumu Frisbee, the LVG III tournament is part of the club's preparation for the World Ultimate Club Championships set for July 14-21 at Cincinnati,

They will represent Africa in the competition alongside UCT Tigers of South Africa.