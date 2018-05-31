31 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Set to Invest Heavily On Research

By Anne Robi

THE government is committed in setting its priorities right to support research capacity building in the country, Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Mr Charles Mwijage, said yesterday.

Mr Mwijage made the statement in Dar es Salaam yesterday while officiating over the launch of the Fourth Research Week of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

"The government will need to invest heavily in research and development if it has to seize the high calibre opportunities available for the country's growth," he said.

He said the research community is the engine of health growth, informing the policy makers and serving as a pool for human resource development. In another development, the minister called upon all universities in Tanzania to share research findings with the public like in the case of UDSM.

According to Mr Mwijage, the move will increase university-industry relations and thus attract more funding, opening opportunities for collaboration within and outside the country.

"This is also the way to stimulate the minds of the young generation to value research and pursue careers in research in the future," he noted.

With the theme 'Advancing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Utilisation of National Resources', Mr Mwijage said the theme is captivating at this moment as the country pushes for industrialisation drive.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof William Anangisye said that it is through research that the university makes informed and smart decisions for the development of the nation and human kind.

Tanzania

Tanzania Plans to Allow HIV Self-Testing

The government said on Thursday that it is planning to review the law and allow Tanzanians test HIV on their own. Read more »

