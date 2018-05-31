Mozambique: Is Northern Mozambique Faced With an Emerging Extremist Threat?

31 May 2018

Attacks in northern Mozambique by extremist elements - 20 are known to have happened since the beginning of 2018 - are a major concern.

A series of attacks by Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo (Shabaab), starting in August 2017, in Mocímboa da Praia in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique raised alarm bells that an organised extremist footprint is evolving.

The Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC) has counted a total of 20 attacks by extremist elements since the beginning of 2018 up to the end of April 2018. On 26 March 2018, an attack against a service station in Dondo (approximately 35 km from Beira on the EN6) was the first in the Sofala province - a foreshadowing of possible expansion.

Regardless of the origin of the militants, these attacks are a major concern because Mocímboa da Praia is located only 80 kilometres south of a planned site for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that multinational energy companies ENI and Anadarko plan to build. If further attacks occur in northern Mozambique, the country's ability to develop the region may be severely undermined.

