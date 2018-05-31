30 May 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha Addresses Take a Girl Child to Work Campaign, 31 May

The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will tomorrow address pupils from various schools during Take a Girl Child to Work Day campaign. Leaners from various schools will visit the Office of the Premier at 40 Hans Van Rensburg Street, Polokwane with the aim of exposing them to working environment.

This is due to the fact that women suffer from gender inequality as they lack the skills to make them economically independent or even so to participate in the economic activities in society. Amongst the challenges facing teenagers are: majority of them fall pregnant before the age of 20 leading them to school dropouts, HIV/Aids, child headed families, sexual abuse, rape and violence against women and girls.

This campaign takes place at the same time the country is observing child protection week under theme "Lets us all Protect Children to move South Africa Forward". Former President Nelson Mandela once said: "Any society which does not care for its children is no nation at all". Children are leaders of tomorrow and they are the future.

The campaign aims to provide girl children in grades 10, 11 and 12 with platforms to deepen their thinking and aspirations about their role in society. All members of the media are invited to cover the event.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier

South Africa

