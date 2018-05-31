30 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Rooivalk DRC Deployment Costs Revealed - R122 Million

analysis By Darren Olivier

A pair of Rooivalk Mk1s during a demonstration day in South Africa. Photo bTrent Perkins/ADR

The South African Ministry of Defence has for the first time revealed the operating and deployment costs of the three Denel Rooivalk combat support helicopters deployed to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). It cost a minimum of R122-million. Processing the refund on this, however, gets tricky. By Darren Olivier for African Defence Review.

The figures were provided as an answer to a Parliamentary question raised by Kobus Marais, the shadow minister of defence and military veterans for the opposition Democratic Alliance political party.

The Ministry's reply stated that:

(a) Total cost of Rooivalk Helicopter unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo for financial year 2017/18 is: R122 316 383.04

Flying Cost per year = R104 927 400

Rockets for training per year = R8 165 783.04

Fuel cost per year = R9 223 200.00

Total Cost = R122 316 383.04

This comes fairly close to the $12-million annual cost that MONUSCO has budgeted for the Rooivalks.

In addition, the Ministry provided details on the total invoices submitted to the United Nations for the two Letter of Assist periods covering November...

