Namibia: Battle Against Teen Pregnancy Yields No Results

Just five months into the school calendar year, the Oshana and Ohangwena regions have both recorded 232 pregnancies.

The parliamentary standing committee on gender equality, social development and family affairs released these figures during consultative meetings held in the region this week.

The committee is seeking inputs from pupils, teachers, parents and other members of communities on teenage pregnancies after Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Elma Dienda had tabled a motion on the matter in the National Assembly.

The Oshakati circuit recorded the highest pregnancies with 34, followed by Oluno (31), Onamutai (30), Eheke (25) and Ompundja with 12. Of this number, 97 are in school, while 35 have dropped out.

Last year alone, the Oshana region recorded 312 pregnancies.

Ohangwena education director Isak Hamatwi yesterday provided The Namibian with figures, which showed that the Okongo circuit recorded the highest number at 20, Ohakafiya (15), Epembe (13), Otunganga (12), Ongha (11), Oshikunde nine, Ohangwena eight, Ondobe seven and Endola five. The Eenhana circuit has not provided any information.

Last year, the Ohangwena region recorded 433 pregnancies. Out of these, 189 were recorded during the second term when the Oshikunde Combined School in the Ohakafiya circuit had eight pregnant pupils.

During the first term, Ohangwena had 111, with the Ponhofi Senior Secondary School recording seven pregnancies. The final term delivered 133 pregnancies.

LOSING THE BATTLE

Despite the implementation of the Education Sector Policy for the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy a few years ago, Namibia is still grappling with teenage pregnancies.

The policy has once again come under the spotlight by drawing criticism from community members, who during yesterday's discussion agreed that while the policy may be all good, the implementation process has been unsuccessful.

Under this policy, a girl may choose to continue with her education until four weeks before giving birth, and she could continue with her schooling after giving birth, provided the learner is in a good state of health, and that the infant will be cared for by a responsible adult.

Some teachers and parents also feel the policy encourages teenagers to continue bearing children without being concerned.

The education director for the Oshana region, Hileni Amukana, acknowledged that much still needs to be done to sensitise school management on the implementation of the policy.

"We will also hold parents' meetings for parental education, and to advocate the policy," Amukana said.

Meanwhile, the pupils themselves feel both parents and teachers have failed them.

Mekysie Niitembu, a pupil at the Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School, said although the teaching of the Life Skills subject is compulsory from Grades 4 to 12, they do not take the matter seriously as it is non-promotional.

On top of that, Niitembu said the teachers also do not take the subject seriously.

Christoph Ndengu, a Grade 9 pupil at the Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School, said boys should also be held accountable so that when a girl falls pregnant, the boy should be told that he too is expecting as girls do not make themselves pregnant.

He said television soap operas are also in a way influencing teenagers to engage in early sexual activities which lead to pregnancy.

Although DStv has added the parental guidance function to its packages, Ndengu said parents do not activate it.

"But when they find you watching sex scenes, they become angry and ask whether one cannot read that it is age-restricted, and that parental guidance is advised. I am not supposed to do parental guidance myself," he stressed.