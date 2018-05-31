31 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The SA Social Security Agency and Bathabile Dlamini's Gift to White Monopoly Capital

analysis By Marianne Thamm

If the Sassa/CPS/Net1 social grants saga were a Hollywood heist movie, former Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, would be a shoo-in for the role of the driver of the getaway car. With CPS pleading poverty and near-ruin, the likelihood of the company repaying to SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) a R316-million windfall it received from former Sassa CEO Virginia Petersen seems remote. Will White Monopoly Capital ride off into the sunset with bulging saddle bags?

One thing former Conservative British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and former Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, have in common, apart from being women that is, is their fierce fealty to privatisation.

Under Dlamini's almost decade-long watch, it was goodbye Radical Economic Transformation and hello private corporate profits. The twist in our tale is that these profits were made off the backs of the most vulnerable in South Africa, those who depend on social grants to stay alive.

It is a humungous tender worth R10-billion a month, the kind of steaming pile which attracts a hungry swarm of keen profiteers.

Cash Paymaster Services has had an enchanted run in spite of ConCourt...

