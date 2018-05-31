South Africa: ANC's Continuing Fight Against Its Very Own Centrifugal Forces

analysis

With roughly a year to go until national elections, predictions of how the various parties will do are often centred on how a new leader will help the ANC, or how the current DA problems will affect their performance, and how the disappearance of Jacob Zuma from the presidency will impact on the EFF's prospects. However, there are many indications that the ANC may well go into the 2019 elections less unified than it has ever been before such an important poll.

On Wednesday afternoon, EWN reported on an announcement by a group of activists starting a new party in KwaZulu-Natal. The group, called Mazibuyele Emasisweni, says that it wants to split some votes from the ANC next year.

But the real intent, it appears, is to provide former President Jacob Zuma with a vehicle for staying in formal politics. While the party claims that it has no formal relationship with him, it says that they are sure he...