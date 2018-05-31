Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod' has made a decision to discipline its firebrand general secretary, the Reverend Levi Nyondo, over the remarks he made about Ngoni culture and traditions on booze and polygamy.

During the enthronement of Inkosi Mzukuzuku recently, Rev Nyondo irked ngoni chiefs when he spoke against drinking and polygamy because it is sinful and against the doctrine of the Presbyterian church.

Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V, the tribe's king of kings, has threatened to expel the synod from his territory unless it upholds the social contract Scottish missionaries signed to evangelise Mzimba without abolishing their drunken and polygamous ways.

Traditional leaders in northern Malawi have maintained they would not abandon consumption of beer and marrying many wives, challenging church leaders to bar them from sacraments as prescribed by the church.

The synod's spiritual father, Moderator John Gondwe and Deputy GS Joseph Mwale held a meeting a fortnight ago with representatives of the Ngoni chiefs and Mzimba Heritage Group where they distanced themselves from Nyondo's remarks.

They said Nyondo spoke in a personal capacity contrary to what he claimed in his speech.

The Synod, according to Moderator Gondwe, has decided to discipline Nyondo, to reconcile by correcting what each party feels went wrong.

"A church is for the weak, the sick and sinners," Gondwe said, accusing Nyondo of insubordination.

But Nyondo said he stands by what he said at Ephawemi, adding that his words are guided by biblical principles.and the Church would continue to advocate against any practices that contradict its teachings

Ngoni's argue that the earliest missionary, Dr Robert Laws who introduced Christianity to the area in the 1880s, signed an agreement with M'mbelwa II which stipulated that the Ngonis, can drink beer, marry several wives and enjoy full church benefits.

The Ngoni was a warrior tribe that originated from South Africa and is renown for its legendary liking for alcohol, meat and acquiring several spouses.

History was told that in the olden days a lot of husbands died at war leaving behind large populations of women who became widows.

Traditional leaders therefore advised the surviving men to marry the widows so they did not lack care and support.

Although the Ngoni persistently assert their culture, Nyondo insists Livingstonia Synod would continue to advocate against any practices that contradict its teachings.