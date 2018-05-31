Namibia: Courage the Comedian Recounts Hicofest Gig

Namibian-based funnyman Courage the Comedian is fresh off a working trip from Botswana, where he performed at the sixth annual Heavyweight International Comedy Festival (HicoFest) last Friday.

The comedian, also known as The Nambabwean, represented Namibia at the comedy festival that brought together acts from South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

Taking place for the sixth consecutive time, the festival is aimed at growing and developing comedy in southern Africa, with comedians from different backgrounds coming together to showcase their diverse talents and also to network and learn from one another.

"The event was great. The guys where very hospitable. They really took care of the international comics. They made sure the audience knew where we were coming from and which countries we represented," Courage said.

A total of 10 comedians took part in the festival which, he said, was a perfect learning platform because participants got to show each other their different approaches to comedy.

Major Moves Comedy events coordinator and media liasion officer Gaolathe Seelo said that Courage was selected to be part of the festival after he impressed organisers at the Swaziland International Comedy Festival last year. "He delivered a quality set at HicoFest and we are already in talks to bring him back to launch his one-man show in Botswana later in the year. He is talented. We also plan to take him around Botswana, so that he increases his footprint in the country, and take him for a media tour of our radio stations, TV and newspapers."

Clearly on a mission to get his brand synonymous with the greatest comics in Africa, Courage is passionate about his art and takes every opportunity to learn and perfect his craft. "As a professional comic, I've learnt the importance of doing research on the area in which one is going to perform because that creates a connection with the audience. I also learnt about the need to travel as it not only widens your audience reach, but also forces you to come up with material that is competitive on an international level," he told The Namibian.

Seeing Courage in action is proof of just how much work he puts in as he connects with people from all walks of life - getting them to laugh at jokes that are relatable to their experiences.

So far, he has travelled to various African countries to perform and one thing he has observed from his travels is that people are still not taking the art form seriously, he says. "Most comics locally do comedy as a part-time job or as a hobby which then stunts the growth of the industry. The comedy industry in Namibia lacks support from sponsors and audiences alike. For example, the Swaziland Comedy Festival in 2017 had so much support that even the minister of arts and culture asked to meet with the comics to give blessings and inform the members of the public to support," he said. He does however note that Namibia is doing better than many other countries because the nature of the market forces comedians to be on their toes at all times.

"Other countries have a huge population that makes the comics lazy, thus they have one set that they do over and over again, thereby stunting their own growth," he said.

Courage encourages fellow comics to never compromise on professionalism as "each performance is an interview for their next gig". He adds: "There is a need for content that is universal and can work anywhere and not just stick to the usual tribal stereotypes because once you go out there, no one knows what AaWambo are or how Damaras or OvaHereros act, you will get dead silence."

"At the fourth HicoFest, we hosted Taap The Guy and our own comedian KLo was in Windhoek earlier this year. We will continue hosting more Namibian comics and collaborating with them on different projects that will elevate them and the comedy industry," said Seelo.