31 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

South Sudan Bans Journalists From Covering Government Events

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

The South Sudan Media Authority (SSMA) has banned UN Radio Miraya reporters from covering government events and ordered their arrest if they defy.

SSMA said Radio Miraya had defied registering with the regulator since last year.

A local Radio Miraya reporter, Mr Martin Sani, was on Tuesday held in Juba by the National Security Service (NSS) over a persistent dispute between the media regulator and his employer.

Mr Sani was apprehended at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs while attending a news briefing by Information minister and government spokesman Michael Makuei.

Were confiscated

His phone, recorder and notebook were confiscated by the NSS members, who whisked him away to their headquarters.

UNMISS spokesperson Francesca Mold said Mr Sani's arrest was orchestrated by the media regulator.

SSMA in March ordered the closure of Radio Miraya over what it termed as persistent non-compliance and refusal to be regulated under the South Sudan laws.

The privileges

But UNMISS maintains that the radio's operation remained guided by the Status Forces Agreement signed between the UN and the Juba government in August 2011.

The agreement charged the South Sudan government to accept to implement the conventions on the privileges and immunities to all UN mission.

The South Sudan media regulator has been under criticism for heightened crackdown on press freedom in the young nation.

South Sudan

Kiir in Addis to Discuss South Sudan Peace Efforts

Addis Ababa -South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrived in Addis Ababa for official visit yesterday. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.