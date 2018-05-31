Namibia: Shonena Calls Out Uushona

MTC Sunshine Boxing Academy prospect Mike Shonena, who has moved up to 11th on the latest WBO welterweight rankings, has challenged Tyson Uushona for a fight.

Shonena, who is the current WBO Africa welterweight champion, moved up three places from 14 to 11 on the latest rankings which were released this week.

He is still undefeated after 12 professional fights, and being quite a reserved character, he prefers to do his talking in the ring with his powerful punches.

Shonena started his professional boxing career in July 2013 when he defeated Simon Shafodino, and has not looked back since then. In October 2017, he beat Juma Waswa of Uganda by unanimous decision to claim the WBO Africa welterweight title, and since then defended the title with a second round technical knockout against Said Yazidu of Tanzania in March.

"I am happy with my progress and improvement in the world ratings. I know that I am competing in a very competitive weight class with the likes of Jeff Horn (the current WBO champion), Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao, but I will take each fight one step at a time to get to the top," he said.

Asked who he would like to fight next, Shonena responded, "Look those decisions are not up to me, they are up to my promoter, and I fight any opponent put in front of me because I am not scared of anyone.

"If you ask me who I would like to fight, I would not mind stepping into the ring with Tyson Uushona who has been in this division for a long time. But I know he will never accept a fight with me, because he will never be able to handle my punches," he said.