Mauritius: Malagasy Week - Mauritians to Discover Cultural Richness of Madagascar

The Ministry of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar in Mauritius, is organising a series of activities during the month of June to mark the Malagasy Week in the context of the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Mauritius's accession to Independence. These activities will enable Mauritians to further familiarise themselves with the lifestyle and practices of Madagascar as well as discover its cultural richness.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, made this announcement today during a press conference in Port-Louis in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar in Mauritius, Mr. M. A. Rasamizafy.

Minister Roopun underlined that the Malagasy Week, from first June to the tenth, provides a great opportunity for Mauritius and Madagascar to reiterate diplomatic ties and friendly relations, established in August 1968. Over the years, both countries have concluded several bilateral agreements based on common values and shared interest in various fields such as culture, investment, trade, agriculture amongst others, he added.

He also highlighted that Madagascar holds great potential for development in many areas and that the Government of Mauritius will continue extending its full support to the country for the achievement of common goals. He recalled that a Protocole d'Accord culturel has been signed during the First Session of the Joint Commission between Mauritius and Madagascar with a view to promote knowledge and understanding of the respective cultures of both countries.

Minister Roopun pointed out that the Malagasy Week comprises a culinary festival, an expo-sale fair and a concert. He invited Mauritian citizens to take avail of the panoply of activities that will be held during the Malagasy Week.

Calendar of activities

The calendar of activities includes:

· A Malagasy Culinary Festival to discover Malagasy gastronomy from Friday 01 to Saturday 09 June 2018 at Labourdonnais Hotel in Port-Louis

· A "Madagascar au Trianon" expo-sale fair comprising sales of crafts, decorative items, jewellery and textiles from 02 June to 10 June 2018 at Trianon Shopping Park

· A concert depicting Malagasy music by the Randrangasy Group at Mahatma Gandhi Institute Moka on Sunday 03 June 2018