Egypt: PM Receives Sports Minister On Preparations of World Cup

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail received Wednesday Minister of Youth and Sports Khaled Abdel Aziz. The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in some projects and preparations of the national football team to the coming World Cup in Russia.

Abdel Aziz expounded that some projects have been completed such as the new Ismaili sports club in Ismailia, the indoor hall in Arish, and the youth city in Hurghada.

They also discussed preparations of the national team for the World Cup and their camp in Milan, Italy, along with the health condition of the superstar Mohamed Salah after his recent injury.