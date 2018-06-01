Photo: Xinhua

Former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

THE National People's Front (NPF) has blasted Mines and Energy parliamentary portfolio committee chairman and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa for harassing former president Robert Mugabe ordering him to leave the 94-year-old alone.

NPF national spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire warned Mliswa not to abuse parliamentary procedures through what he called a "fake process aimed at obfuscating debate around the abuse of diamonds and diamond revenue through illegal mining activities by Zimbabwe's Security ministries."

Mawarire and accused Mliswa and the 8th parliament of trying to impeach Mugabe in 2017 to legitimize the coup that toppled the former leader after 37 years in power.

This comes after Parliament has tried in vain to bring Mugabe to explain the disappearance of diamonds in Chiadzwa which the former president claimed to be worth $15 billion.

The NPF questioned Mliswa's avoidance of some companies that were involved in diamond mining in the area.

The party mentioned Anjin as one of the companies under VP Constantino Chiwenga and Mnangagwa which, according to Mawaire, should have been summoned to parliament on the matter.

"Parliament participated in the ignoble November 15, 2017 coup that unconstitutionally removed Mugabe's incumbency.

"Mliswa and his portfolio committee, by participating in an attempted impeachment process against former president which was an apparent artifice to legitimize the coup, have no moral ground to conduct any parliament business because their hands are dirty.

"The activities of the parliamentary portfolio are meant to exonerate President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice president Constantino Chiwenga from allegations of looting diamonds by creating a sideshow involving the former president," said Mawarire.

NPF believes that home minister Obert Mpofu (Mines minister then) should be quizzed as well for allegedly giving mining rights to undeserving companies such as Reclam which lacked mining expertise and had no equipment.

"We believe Mliswa should get to real business in investigating how diamonds were looted not playing games through sideshows meant for expedience and outright political skullduggery," added Mawarire.