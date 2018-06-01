1 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: 22 Teams Confirmed for Volleyball GMT

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

TWENTY-TWO clubs have confirmed their participation at this year's Volleyball Genocide Memorial Tournament slated for June 9-10 in Kigali.

The Rwanda Volleyball Federation Executive Secretary, Christian Hatumimana, confirmed the development to Times Sport yesterday.

"This year's tournament will be more competitive and entertaining than previous editions. We have done our best in terms of preparations and have no doubt everything will go according to the plan," Hatumimana said.

The former APR player further noted that the tournament will start with group matches on the first day before the semifinals and final matches on the second and last day.

The two-day event will be played at five venues namely; NPC Gymnasium, Petit Stade Remera, Kimisagara Youth Centre, Primature in Kimihurura, and Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo.

APR volleyball club, in both men and women, are the holders in both categories. Last year, they defeated Sky of Uganda and Rwanda Revenue Authority in the finals to win the tournament.

Volleyball is one of the sports disciplined that was hugely devastated by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi during which over one million people were killed in just 100 days.

The volleyball fraternity lost over 50 members during the Genocide, including players, coaches, administrators and fans.

Full list of confirmed teams

Men's teams: Gisagara VC, REG, UTB, APR and Kirehe all from Rwanda, Sky, Nemo Stars, KAVC and Sport S of Uganda, DR Congo's Espoir VC, Faru VC (Tanzania) nnd DGSP from the Republic of Congo.

Women's teams: APR, IPRC- Kigali, RRA, KVC and Ruhango of Rwanda. Others are; Nkumba University, KAVC and Sport S (Uganda), KCB (Kenya) and Congo-Brazzaville's Kinda Odzoho.

Rwanda

2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tourney Will Be Bigger - Official

Organisers say the 2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tournament, which starts June 8 in Kigali, will be a bigger affair than… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.