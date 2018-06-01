Rwanda: 22 Teams Confirmed for Volleyball GMT

TWENTY-TWO clubs have confirmed their participation at this year's Volleyball Genocide Memorial Tournament slated for June 9-10 in Kigali.

The Rwanda Volleyball Federation Executive Secretary, Christian Hatumimana, confirmed the development to Times Sport yesterday.

"This year's tournament will be more competitive and entertaining than previous editions. We have done our best in terms of preparations and have no doubt everything will go according to the plan," Hatumimana said.

The former APR player further noted that the tournament will start with group matches on the first day before the semifinals and final matches on the second and last day.

The two-day event will be played at five venues namely; NPC Gymnasium, Petit Stade Remera, Kimisagara Youth Centre, Primature in Kimihurura, and Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo.

APR volleyball club, in both men and women, are the holders in both categories. Last year, they defeated Sky of Uganda and Rwanda Revenue Authority in the finals to win the tournament.

Volleyball is one of the sports disciplined that was hugely devastated by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi during which over one million people were killed in just 100 days.

The volleyball fraternity lost over 50 members during the Genocide, including players, coaches, administrators and fans.

Full list of confirmed teams

Men's teams: Gisagara VC, REG, UTB, APR and Kirehe all from Rwanda, Sky, Nemo Stars, KAVC and Sport S of Uganda, DR Congo's Espoir VC, Faru VC (Tanzania) nnd DGSP from the Republic of Congo.

Women's teams: APR, IPRC- Kigali, RRA, KVC and Ruhango of Rwanda. Others are; Nkumba University, KAVC and Sport S (Uganda), KCB (Kenya) and Congo-Brazzaville's Kinda Odzoho.