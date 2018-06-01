Rwanda: As Kigali Win Should Inspire Us Against Police - Minneart

Rayon Sports head coach Ivan Minneart has called on his players to build on their 1-0 win over AS Kigali on Wednesday and go on to overcome Police FC on Saturday as the race for Azam Rwanda Premier League title enters pulsating stage.

Speaking to Times Sport after the latest win, the Belgium tactician appealed to his players to remain focused and ready to add more points to their 43 point-tally when they come up against the law-enforcers side.

Should the Blues defeat Police tomorrow, they will move within four points of leaders APR and two adrift of second-placed AS Kigali.

But it might not be an easy ride for the defending champions with Police heading into this fixture in the back of four straight victories.

Since the arrival of their Zambian coach Albert Joel Mphande in late April, Police have won each of their games.

A win for Police would see them leapfrog SC Kiyovu into fourth place. Police are currently in fifth place with 39 points, two behind fourth-placed Kiyovu.

"Beating AS Kigali should be our turning point, there is no going back," Minneart said. "It was very crucial victory in our title chase, each one of our players played an instrumental role. Now we turn our attention to the Police FC game, there is no time to relax."

The Rayon head coach added: "We need to be consistent, both in how we prepare ourselves for games and how we approach every game. We have zero margin of error; we can't afford any slight mistake in any of our remaining eight league fixtures."

In their first round tie, Rayon Sports, then under Olivier Karekezi, beat Police 1-0. Eric Irambona was the scorer of the lone goal.

Saturday

Rayon Vs Police