Rwanda: Mwiseneza Names Provisional Squad Ahead of FIBA WC Qualifiers

The national basketball team has begun daily non-residential training at Petit Stade ahead of the forthcoming Window 2 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers.

The second window of Group B qualifiers is scheduled for June 29-July 1 in Abuja, Nigeria.

A total 25 players have been summoned and they started rigorous training on Wednesday under the watchful eyes of interim head coach Maxime Mwiseneza and his assistant Aime Karim Nkusi.

The locally based players will be joined by four foreign-based players next week to make a 29-man provision squad.

Rwanda is in Group B along with reigning African champions Nigeria, Uganda and Mali.

The first window of the qualifiers was held in February in Bamako, Mali and Rwanda, then under the tutelage of Moise Mutokambali, finished bottom of the table with four points, level on points as first-runners up Uganda and third-placed Mali.

Powerhouse Nigeria topped the table with a maximum six points after winning all their matches.

Rwanda won the opening game 74-70 against hosts Mali 74-70 before losing 108-53 to Nigeria and then 79-63 to neighbours Uganda.

In the second window due late this month, Rwanda will play Mali in the first game on June 29 and face giants Nigeria the following day before taking on Uganda on July 1.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will advance to the second round, where the 12 teams will be divided in two groups (E and F) of six teams each.

First-leg fixtures of the second round competitions will take place on September 10-18, followed by the second-leg window scheduled for November 26-December 4 before the ultimate window of qualifiers due February 20-28, 2019.

The top two teams from Group E and Group F and the best third-ranked team will automatically secure tickets to the finals of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The first ever 32-team edition of FIBA's flagship competition will take place from August 31-September 15, 2019 in China.

Full 29-player provisional squad

Point guards: Aristide Mugabe, Ali Kazingufu Kubwimana, Sedar Sagamba, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Phillipe Kubanatubane and Emmanuel Iyakaremye

Guards and forwards: Parfait Ishimwe, Walter Nkurunziza, Dieudonne Ndizeye, Steven Hagumintwari, Bruno Nyamwasa, Fiston Irutingabo, Deo Amani, Nshizirungu Patrick and Prince Muhizi

Power forwards: Bievenue Niyonsaba, Olivier Shyaka, Pascal Niyonkuru, Ali Ruzigande and Victor Mutabaruka

Centers: Kami Kabange Milambwe, Eric Munyaneza, Jean Paul Ndoli, Elie Kaje and Fabrice Mugiraneza

Foreign-based players: Kenneth Gasana, Dan Manzi, Adonis Rwabigwi and Kevin Ndahiro.

Window 2 fixtures

Group B

June 29

Mali Vs Rwanda

June 30

Rwanda Vs Nigeria

July 1

Rwanda Vs Uganda