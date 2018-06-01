1 June 2018

Rwanda: Sitting V-Ball - Women's Team Gears Up for Word Champs

By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's sitting volleyball team has embarked on preparations ahead of this year's IPC World championships due July 15-22 in the Netherlands.

Rwanda qualified for the world's biggest sitting volleyball event after beating Egypt to be crowned African Champions last September in Kigali.

According to head Coach Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, the team is currently training twice a week and "preparations will be gradually intensified" before the players could report enter residential camp in July.

The former Kigali Volleyball Club coach also revealed to Times Sport yesterday that the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has written to their counterparts of Canada and Iran, requesting for friendly matches but none had responded yet.

Two-time African champions Rwanda will be the sole African country at the week-long showpiece.

The national senior women's sitting volleyball team became the first African team to qualify for the Paralympics Games in 2016 - in Brazil.

