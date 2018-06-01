1 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: 2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tourney Will Be Bigger - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

Organisers say the 2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tournament, which starts June 8 in Kigali, will be a bigger affair than last year's edition since there will be participants from more countries.

Last year, players from countries, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo and England participated in the individual tournament.

But this time, Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) president Kevin Ganza revealed that the federation has registered players from Nigeria and South Sudan and they expect more before the registration deadline on June 6.

While talking to Times Sport, Ganza said, "We expect more players from other federations, that is more participating countries. We have raised prizes for the winners to make it even more attractive. For now, players from seven federations have registered and we expect more."

Like last year, World Chess Federation (FIDE) arbiter, Peter Duke Michieka, from Kenya, will take charge.

Top Ugandan chess players, including FIDE Masters (FMs) Harold Wanyama and Haruna Nsubuga, participated last year, dominating the medal podium, both in the rated international section and the unrated open section.

The one-day event had 40 participants in the international section and 35 in the open section.

Grandmaster (GM) Ashley Maurice, the first African-American to become an international grandmaster in chess, was a special guest during the tournament.

Rwanda

Sitting V-Ball - Women's Team Gears Up for Word Champs

The national women's sitting volleyball team has embarked on preparations ahead of this year's IPC World championships… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.