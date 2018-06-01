Rwanda: 2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tourney Will Be Bigger - Official

Organisers say the 2018 Genocide Memorial Chess Tournament, which starts June 8 in Kigali, will be a bigger affair than last year's edition since there will be participants from more countries.

Last year, players from countries, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo and England participated in the individual tournament.

But this time, Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) president Kevin Ganza revealed that the federation has registered players from Nigeria and South Sudan and they expect more before the registration deadline on June 6.

While talking to Times Sport, Ganza said, "We expect more players from other federations, that is more participating countries. We have raised prizes for the winners to make it even more attractive. For now, players from seven federations have registered and we expect more."

Like last year, World Chess Federation (FIDE) arbiter, Peter Duke Michieka, from Kenya, will take charge.

Top Ugandan chess players, including FIDE Masters (FMs) Harold Wanyama and Haruna Nsubuga, participated last year, dominating the medal podium, both in the rated international section and the unrated open section.

The one-day event had 40 participants in the international section and 35 in the open section.

Grandmaster (GM) Ashley Maurice, the first African-American to become an international grandmaster in chess, was a special guest during the tournament.