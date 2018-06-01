31 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Victor Moses Arrives Super Eagles Camp Ahead England Friendly

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Super Eagles star, Victor Moses
By Tunde Eludini

Victor Moses has finally ended his extended holidays and has linked up with his national teammates in London ahead of this weekend's friendly against England.

Moses' arrival in the Super Eagles camp in London was confirmed on Thursday via the official twitter handle of the country's national team.

It was also revealed that the Super Eagles will be training Thursday evening at the Barnet Stadium in London.

"2018 World Cup camp update. @VictorMoses has arrived in camp. We will be training at the Barnet Stadium at 4.30pm today. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong, " the tweet from the Super Eagles handle read.

Moses was absent as the Eagles began their World Cup preparation in Uyo before moving to Port Harcourt to play a valedictory friendly against DR Congo which ended 1-1.

Moses, who is the reigning NFF Football Awards Player of the Year, was the Super Eagles' highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup African qualifying series with three goals.

He netted a brace against Algeria in November 2016 and got the third in the 4-0 whiplash of African champions Cameroon on September 1, 2017, which set the Eagles on the path to Russia.

The Chelsea wingback, who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Eagles is expected to play a key role in the encounter at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2.

Moses will be glad to be back in Wembley where he recently helped Chelsea to win their 8th FA Cup title.

After the England game, the next stop for the Eagles will be against Czech Republic in Austria on June 6.

The team will camp for nine days at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria before flying to their team base camp in Yessentuki, Stavropol region of Russia on June 11.

Nigeria take on Croatia in their first match at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday, June 16 before games against Iceland (Volgograd; June 22) and Argentina (Saint Petersburg; June 26) in Group D.

Nigeria

Aboderin, Punch Newspaper Chairman, Dies At 60

Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspaper, has died. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.