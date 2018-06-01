Kenya: Capital FM in 'Group of Death' for Startimes Media Challenge

Nairobi — The Capital FM football team has been drawn in the 'Group of Death' as they are set to face defending champions Radio Africa, Ghetto Radio and minnows ATG in the StarTimes Seven-a-side Media Challenge slated for Saturday at the Upper Hill School.

Capital FM, who were seeded alongside Nation Media, Standard Media Group and Royal Media, will be out to maneuver the tough Pool D as they seek to make the amends after finishing third at the last inaugural edition held in 2016.

Royal Media headlines Pool A where they will square it out with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Ebru and hosts StarTimes while Pool B is headed by Standard Media Group who will take on Mediamax, Homeboyz Radio and Lolwe Tv.

Nation Media Group top Pool C, where they will be up against Kass, Qwetu Radio and Freelancers.

The Best Mix of Music team will be motivated entering this clash after overcoming all the odds to lift the Neymar Jr's Five title last weekend to secure a trip to Brazil where they will represent Kenya in the global competition.

"We are ready for the tournament, the last time this event was held we finished third, this time we are going for it. It is a tough Pool having faced Radio Africa several, Ghetto are a strong team and we will not underrate ATG ," Capital FM Team Manager Duncan Kikata said.

Last year, Radio Africa edged out Goal.com 1-0 to clinch the inaugural StarTimes Media Challenge at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

In the third place play offs, Capital FM, the two-time Road to Anfield champions, pipped 442 Media 2-1 through post match penalties after settling for 1-1 during normal regulation time.

During the last edition, Capital FM custodian Shaffie Soud was voted as the best goalkeeper for conceding the fewest goals by not letting in any goal during normal regulation time.

Kass Media Group were picked as the most disciplined team as a consolation after being eliminated in the preliminary stages while Steve Ayoo of 442 Media was crowned as the top goal scorer by scoring six goals.

Fifteen media teams and hosts StarTimes will duel for the ultimate glory and cash prizes on offer for top three finishers. Thursday morning draw served to whet appetites ahead of group stage kick-off as big wigs are set against one another, each with raw ambition for bragging rights.

Winners of the tournament will walk home with a replica of the World Cup trophy as well as cash rewards and goodies from the sponsors. There will also be individual awards for the best defender, best goalkeeper, top scorer and overall Most Valuable Player.

The Pay-TV company has partnered with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya in organizing the event.

Draw:

Group A: KBC, Ebru, Royal Media Services, StarTimes

Group B: Standard Media, Mediamax, Homeboyz, Lolwe

Group C: Nation Media Group, Kass FM, Qwetu Radio, Freelancers

Group D: Capital FM, Radio Africa, Ghetto Radio, ATG