Nigeria: Plateau to Fully Implement Child Rights Law - - Commissioner

Worried by the number of child abuse cases, the Plateau Government has vowed to fully implement provisions of the Child Rights Law passed in 2005 as part of efforts to address the menace.

Anna Izam, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Ms Izam noted that children were vulnerable and as such, efficient laws were required to punish their abusers.

"Plateau was one of the first states to domesticate the Child Rights Law; full implementation of it would help us deal decisively with people who maltreat, rape, abduct and traffic children among other offences.

"The law, in addition, does not also allow children to terrorise their parents and other adults in the society."

Izam said that child protection was critical to every nation's development and that the state government was committed to creating the enabling environment for children to also access quality and affordable education.

"Education is a major criterion to secure the future of the children and break the shackles of poverty in our society.

"We want to create a safe space for them to develop free from danger, uphold their dignity and not subjected to any form of discrimination as captured by the 2018 children's day theme entitled 'Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility."

She commended Governor Simon Lalong for making budgetary provisions to cater for the state orphanages and its widowhood centre.

Furthermore, she said that Lalong's new year donations of food and clothing to vulnerable children was apt and a sign of love.

NAN reports that the Child Rights Law Gazette in 2017 requires the provisions of family courts to ensure speedy prosecution of perpetrators of child abuse and other related offences.

