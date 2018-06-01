31 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Joho Makes Peace With President Kenyatta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said he no longer has a score to settle with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Joho, who has been a critic of President Kenyatta's government, extended an olive branch.

"Initially we used to be sceptical of visits by President Kenyatta in this region, particularly in Mombasa. But now we are looking forward to his visits in Mombasa because we want to continue building bridges," he said on Thursday.

Mr Joho said the move will allow normalcy to return in matters governance.

"The focus is to better the lives of wananchi because that is why we are all elected after all," he added.

He made the remarks after meeting with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who paid him a courtesy call in Mombasa.

Two weeks ago, Mr Joho also offered a hand of friendship to the ruling Jubilee Party when he met with Senators Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Senator Millicent Omanga.

He told them that he is ready to work with the government following the peace deal reached by Mr Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March.

Kenya

New Tax Scheme Could Push Up Cost of Medicine

You could soon pay more for medication if a proposal by the government to raise taxes on imported pharmaceutical… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.