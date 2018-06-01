Kenya/Tanzania: Tanzanian Giants Jet in for Sportpesa Super Cup

Tanzanian champions Simba SC could miss the services of deadly strikers Emanuel Okwi and John Bocco in the upcoming SportPesa Super Cup.

This eight-team tournament kicks off on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru with the winning team assured of a historic trip to play English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park next month.

The 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' as the Dar-es-Salaam based Simba are fondly referred to, arrived in Nairobi yesterday alongside their Africa Cup of Nations-winning French coach Pierre Lechantre.

Simba arch-rivals Yong Africans, who boast Burundian striker Amis Tambwe in their set-up were, alongside, Zanzibar champions JKU expected to jet in later Thursday evening.

Tanzania's Singida United - who are the other side competing in this week-long tournament - are expected in the country on Sunday, hours after competing in their domestic cup final against Mtibwa Sugar in Arusha.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, alongside AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz are the other teams taking part in the tournament.

Ugandan Okwi, who emerged top scorer in the just concluded Tanzania league season with 20 goals, is away on international duty.

He featured in his national team's 1-0 friendly defeat away to Central Africa Republic in Niamey on Wednesday night, and is in line to start against Niger in another build up clash on Saturday.

Bocco, a seasoned Taifa Stars player, is injured.

"Last year, we were the first to be eliminated (from this tournament) because we had not prepared enough and had financial challenges. This time we come as champions and are ready to take on any team," said Simba Team Manager Richard Mutui.

Tanzania internationals Aishi Manula and Erasto Nyoni - who scored against Kenya in an international friendly at Kasarani in 2016 - are some of the prominent players in Simba's set up.

Gor Mahia are the tournament defending champions. They beat Leopards 3-0 in the final of last year's edition played in Tanzania.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Sunday:

Kakamega Homeboyz v Yanga

Gor Mahia v JKU

Monday:

Kariobangi Sharks v Simba

Tuesday:

AFC Leopards v Singida United