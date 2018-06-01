A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot and killed in front of his children during a botched hijacking on Thursday afternoon, Crisis Medical paramedics said.

"Reports indicate that the man was travelling with his daughter and son in the family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on the victim's Volkswagen," spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said in a statement.

"An armed suspect fired a shot from the front passenger side of the vehicle, striking the victim. The children, although severely traumatised, were not harmed in the ordeal."

Van Reenen said the incident, which led to the death of the 40-year-old man, happened in Avoca.

"Crisis Medical paramedics and Marshall Security arrived on the scene to find the father of two seated in his Volkswagen Golf R, having sustained a 9mm calibre gunshot wound to the left arm and chest. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest.

"Numerous advanced life support interventions were attempted as paramedics from Crisis Medical and Netcare 911 worked fervently for over forty five minutes, with cardio pulmonary resuscitation efforts. However, they were unsuccessful with the victim being declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Shallcross attempted hijacking

The suspects reportedly then hijacked a silver Toyota Etios before fleeing in an unknown direction, said Van Reenen, adding that the scene was now secured and handed over to the police for further investigation and processing.

The incident follows the killing of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, who died after she was shot in an exchange of gunfire between three hijackers, an off-duty police officer and her father in Shallcross.

Sibonelo Mkhize, 32, who appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday over the incident, is being held in custody until July 18 for his bail application. He has been imprisoned before.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family to show his support and vowed that another suspect, who is on the run, would be arrested.

