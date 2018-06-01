Nigeria: Breaking - Another Former Governor Remanded in Prison

A Federal High Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday remanded a former governor of the state in prison.

Ex-governor Ramalan Yero and three others were remanded in prison after they were docked by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

The chief judge of the court, Mohammed Shuaibu, said the accused persons should be remanded till June 6.

The three other accused persons are a former minister, Nuhu Way; a former secretary to the state government, Hamza Danma'awuyi; and a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman in the state, Abubakar Haruna.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of corruption levelled against them by the EFCC.

The four were accused laundering over N700 million allegedly received in the build up to the 2015 elections.

They were brought to court by EFCC around 8:30 a.m.

Their trials follows that of other former governors by the EFCC.

The agency on Wednesday secured the conviction of a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame. Mr Nyame was jailed 14 years by an Abuja court.

Another ex-governor, Jonah Jang of Plateau State, was recently released after spending about one week in prison custody on the directive of the court.

