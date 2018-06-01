Mozambique: Red Tape Holding Up Military Pensions

Maputo — Boane (Mozambique), 31 May (AIM) - The Mozambican minister of Veterans' Affairs, Eusebio Lambo, on Wednesday expressed his concern at red tape which was holding up the fixing of pensions for former soldiers.

The government's plan was to conclude the establishment of pensions for veterans within the next six months, but now it seems likely that this deadline will not be met.

Addressing the opening session of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of his Ministry in Boane, about 30 kilometres west of Maputo, Lambo said the problems with fixing pensions included "the slowness in screening and processing cases in some provincial directorates" and "disorganisation in the archiving system".

Delays had also occurred in informing beneficiaries that their pensions had now been approved. On top of this came fraud, with people who had never served in any army claiming to be veterans, and the falsification of military service orders in order to claim a higher rank.

Lambo mentioned that in April, on his visit to the northern province of Cabo Delgado, President Filipe Nyusi, had recommended that the Ministry complete the fixing of pensions by October, particularly for people who had fought in the liberation struggle to secure independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

Lambo said the meeting should produce "a matrix of recommendations to correct the errors detected". It should also approve a "Strategy for Operational Actions to conclude the Fixing of Veterans' Pensions".

From 2015 to the present, 121,000 military pensions were fixed, leaving about 14,000 to be concluded.