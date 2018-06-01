Mozambique: CNE Alters Electoral Timetable

Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) announced on Thursday that it is delaying the registration of political parties for the 10 October municipal elections by a fortnight.

Originally any party, coalition of parties or independent citizens' group that wished to compete in the local elections had to register with the CNE between 1 and 15 June.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica said the period for those wishing to stand candidates to register their intention with the CNE has been pushed forward to 15 to 30 June.

Cuinica said this alteration was the result of postponing voter registration by almost three weeks. Voter registration was to have run from 1 March to 30 April, but was postponed to 19 March-17 May.

The delay in registering parties also affects the accreditation of election agents. The agents of the competing parties and groups must apply for accreditation between 15 and 30 June. "So these two procedures will run simultaneously", said Cuinica.

One serious problem for the CNE is that the law governing municipal elections is about to be changed, following the constitutional amendments passed last week by the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

Cuinica said the CNE will continue to work with the current law but could accommodate its activities to the new law, when it is passed (at an extraordinary sitting of the Assembly that will be held in June).