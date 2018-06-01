31 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Seychelles Court Remands Tanzanian On Heroin Charges

The Seychelles' Magistrate's Court on Tuesday remanded a Tanzanian man arrested by authorities last week in possession of 1.4 kg of what is suspected to be heroin, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau said.

The 36-year-old male was arrested by officers of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) of Seychelles on Thursday last week and has been remanded for 12 days. He will reappear before the court on June 8 while ANB continues its investigation.

According to the Anti-Narcotic Bureau, the man was arrested in possession of 77 bullets containing what is suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 1.4 kg in total.

The Bureau's communiqué said that the Tanzanian national was arrested on the same day of his arrival after landing at the Seychelles International Airport while travelling from Mozambique on board an Ethiopian Airline flight.

The communiqué added that before finally reaching Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, the man transited via Tanzania, South Africa and Ethiopia.

Source; Seychelles News Agency

