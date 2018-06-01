31 May 2018

Nigeria: Aboderin, Punch Newspaper Chairman, Dies At 60

Punch chairperson Wale Aboderin has died.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspaper, has died.

He died at 6.05 a.m. on Wednesday after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, Punch newspaper reported Thursday.

Mr Aboderin, until his death, was also the Chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited.

He attended the Government College, Ibadan, Oyo State and trained as a pilot in the United States.

Mr Aboderin was a sports enthusiast and philanthropist. He was the Founder and Chairman of Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association. He was also Vice-President of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

Aged 60, he is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.

