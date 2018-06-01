Kenya: Leopards Kick Start Shield Defence Against Shabana

Holders AFC Leopards start their campaign to defend the SportPesa Shield with a trip away to former top flight league side Shabana as the round of 64 continues over the weekend.

Ten-time winners Gor Mahia opened the 2018 campaign with a 5-1 humiliation of little-known SS Assad last Sunday in Mombasa.

Leopards play Shabana at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu in one of the 17 matches lined up for tomorrow, a tie coach Rodolfo Zapata believes will be tough.

"I have watched several games from the lower division and it's also very competitive. I know Shabana is a team with a long history and I respect them," the Argentine said on Thursday.

Leopards, who beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to win the Cup last year, will miss three players in defender Mike Kibwage, midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and captain Duncan Otieno.

Kibwage and Otieno travelled to India with Harambee Stars for the Hero Intercontinental Cup that kicks off today while Isuza has personal engagements.

Gor thrash Assad in SportPesa Shield tie

"We've no injuries except the two players who went to India and Isuza out on a personal matter but we've no pressure ahead of the game. We have a commitment with our supporters to display exciting football and represent our history well," added Zapata.

Shabana, second on the National Division One Zone B standings with 15 points from eight matches, will hope that former Posta Rangers striker Dennis Ongeri can shoot the side into the last 32.

Last year's runners up Kariobangi Sharks travel to Nanyuki this afternoon to face Nanyuki Youth and will do without four of their regulars Bolton Omwenga, Patillah Omoto, Vincent Wasambo and Ovella Ochieng' - who are also with Harambee Stars in India.

Posta Rangers is the other KPL side in action Friday afternoon against Narok-based Transmara while 2015 winners Bandari play Berlin at Garissa TTC grounds on Saturday.

Sofapaka, winners in 2014, play former KPL side Reunion at Camp Toyoyo grounds in one of eight fixtures set for Sunday.

FIXTURES

Friday

Friend Zone v Naivas (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 4pm)

Nanyuki Youth v Kariobangi Sharks (Nanyuki Stadium, 3pm)

Nakuru West Combined v Kenya Police (ASK Showgrounds, 1pm)

MKU Nakuru v Kisumu All Stars (ASK Showgrounds, 3.15pm)

Transmara Sugar v Posta Rangers (Enoosaen grounds, 1pm)

Saturday

Egerton University v Western Stima (Egerton University grounds, 2pm)

Nanyuki AllStars v KCB (Nanyuki Stadium, 3pm)

Nunguni Yulu v Ushuru (UNOA Sports ground, 3pm)

Berlin v Bandari (Garissa TTC grounds, 3pm)

Emmausians v Leysa (Mbaraki Sports grounds)

Taita Taveta AllStars v Tusker (Taita Taveta University grounds, 3pm)

Shabana v AFC Leopards (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3pm)

Baba Dogo United v Equity Bank (Baba Dogo grounds, 2pm)

Kenpoly v Savannah Cement (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 10am)

Nairobi Water v Wazito (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 12pm)

Vegpro v KSG (Karuturi grounds, 1pm)

Rainforest v Sony Sugar (Karuturi grounds, 3.15pm)

Nyamira AllStars v Vihiga United (Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)

Bungoma SuperStars v ASEC (Sudi Stadium, 3pm)

Tandaza v Zetech University (Kabete Campus, 3pm)

Transfoc v Eldoret Youth (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale 1pm)

Transmillan v Ulinzi Stars (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale 3.15pm)

Sunday

Kisumu HotStars v Raiply (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 1pm)

Dero v Nzoia Sugar (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 3.15pm)

Riverplate v Nakuru AllStars (Bukhungu Stadium, 1pm)

Kabras United v Bidco United (Bukhungu Stadium, 3.15pm)

Fortune Sacco v Mwatate United (Mikinduri grounds, 3pm)

Ligi Ndogo v Talanta (Hope Centre, 3pm)

Balaji v Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 1pm)

Reunion v Sofapaka (Camp Toyoyo grounds, 3.15pm)