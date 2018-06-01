Kenya: Twelve Runners Remain in Saturday's Epsom Derby

Saxon Warrior (Ryan Moore), will face 11 rivals when he bids to follow up his 2,000 Guineas paster, in Saturday's Investec Derby.

But, he has to overcome a poor draw. Hazapour (Frankie Dettori), and, Delano Rosevelt (Seamie Hefferman), are next best.

Saxon Warrior 11-10, is vying to become a record-equaling seventh derby winner for trainer Aidan O'Brien, and first to complete a Guineas-Derby double, since Camelot for the same connections, six years ago.

The only doubt is soft ground, which could affect Roaring Lion (KieranO'Neil) as well. Kenyans are probably going to side with this horse. Since stalls were introduced in 1967, three horses (Blakeney, Roberto and Oath) have won from the inside stall, so, Saxon Warrior, should still have an advantage.

O'Brien's other four runners are mostly drawn high.