Kenya: SA Seeks to Improve Relations With Kenya in Mabuza Visit

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to arrive today in the latest sign of improving relations between Nairobi and Pretoria.

Mr Mabuza is scheduled to attend Madaraka Day (self-rule) celebrations as well as hold several meetings with leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu told the Nation that Mr Mabuza will be in the country to talk up bilateral relations as well as establish contacts with political leaders.

"He is coming to discuss bilateral issues and establish party-to-party relations (with the Jubilee Party)," Mr Esipisu said.

AGENDA

Mr Mabuza, the Deputy President of the African National Congress, assumed the role in February.

It followed the resignation of then embattled President Jacob Zuma who paved way for Mr Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn in as President.

A statement from the South African Presidency said Mr Mabuza will tour Nairobi and Meru counties.

"It is envisaged that President Kenyatta and Deputy President Mabuza will discuss issues of mutual concern including the proposed reform initiatives of the African Union, the ongoing security challenges in South Sudan and Somalia, as well as mutually beneficial economic opportunities between the two countries," the statement indicated.

XENOPHOBIA

President Kenyatta visited South Africa in January for the annual anniversary celebrations of the ANC, South Africa's ruling party.

Mr Mabuza's visit will be the second time a South African Deputy President is attending Madaraka Day celebrations in three years.

On June 1, 2015, Mr Ramaphosa used the occasion to apologise to Africans following a wave of xenophobic attacks.

"We want to demonstrate our unity as Africans for our continent. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Kenyans and indeed the African continent for the recent xenophobic attacks.

"Our country recently went through a terrible moment of xenophobic attacks... we want to assure all Africans that we are part of the African dream and we are all united for the love of our continent," he said at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium.