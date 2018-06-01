Rwanda: Airport Check-in Eased as Kigali International Airport Introduces Vehicle Scanner

For those users of Kigali International Airport, a common inconvenience has been the first checkpoint where a traveler previously had to carry luggage out of the car for dogs to sniff and carry it back in.

The good news is that they will no longer have to go through the time consuming hustle as a vehicle scanner has been installed at the entry of the airport premises.

The new scanner is able to quickly and efficiently screen fully loaded vehicles such as cars, vans and mini-busses for concealed threats and illicit materials including guns and drugs.

The move is expected to not only offer security but also make the check-in experience more efficient and less time consuming.

The HCV light vehicle scanner from Smiths Detection has been operational at the airport for about a week now. The scanner is believed to be an effective non-intrusive X-ray inspection system when it comes to combat trafficking at ports, borders and busy airports.

Frequent travelers shared their sentiments about the new inspection system at the airport most of them saying that it was long overdue.

George Ndirangu, a local journalist told The New Times that the vehicle scanner is a boost to the Kigali airport that is widely regarded as "smart".

"About two weeks ago I traveled and it was a hustle because we had cameras and lots of luggage and we had to take them out for K9 [dogs] to sniff," Ndirangu said.

He added that, with the new system, "It must quicker because most people are either late or worried about being late. This will definitely ease the security check process and of course being an international airport and a smart airport at that, it wasn't ideal that some things are done manually."

In February 2017, Kigali International Airport was ranked second-best airport in Africa and best in East Africa by Canada's travel and hospitality firm, Sleeping Airports.

The airport was in 2014 ranked seventh best in Africa by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy firm, on the basis of quality service. It was also ranked fifth-best by a Canadian aviation website in 2016.

The airport currently has the capacity to accommodate up to 1.5 million passengers annually.

Another traveler who preferred anonymity says that the new system would be better with more than one lane to facilitate multiple traffic flow.

"I think these scanners are a benefit if there are multiple lanes with it, and cars checked efficiently, not causing delays," he said.