Namibia: Battle of the Titans

WINDHOEK Gymnasium and Windhoek High School go head-to-head this weekend.

These two titans will participate in the second annual inter-high competition, this time on Windhoek Gymnasium's terrain.

As the old adage goes, everything gets better with age, and this competition is no different. In addition to traditional sports codes (rugby, hockey and netball), this year soccer, squash, tennis, table tennis, archery and cricket have been added to the mix.

Inter-high competitions should not only be about sports, however. Both schools will now compete in cultural activities too. A debating, chess and public speaking competition are sure to add some interesting variety, and attract a crowd which is also interested in some culture and hearing about current events.

Whispers in the schools' corridors are that both Windhoek Gymnasium and Windhoek High School are gearing up for a 'big brag' that will almost blow the school hall's roof off. All the first teams, together with a number of supporters, will attend the opening ceremony at Windhoek Gymnasium's school hall on Friday evening. Banter, singing, cheering and screaming are sure to be on the agenda, as the pupils compete to see who has the most spirit.

The hope is that this competition continues to go from strength to strength, offering students, teachers and the public an opportunity to engage with one another in a friendly and professional manner.

There is no doubt that this inter-high competition is providing a platform for all pupils to indulge in some friendly competition, and stretch both their physical and mental muscle. Let the games begin!