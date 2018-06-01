Zimbabwe: First Lady Pays Tribute to Partners

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa used a special dinner held at State House in honour of the visiting team of American doctors who partnered with her Angel of Hope Foundation to pay exceptional tribute to individuals and organisations who bought into her vision of reaching out to the vulnerable and marginalised members of society.

The First Lady said her week-long visit to the Doma community in Kanyemba, Mashonaland Central Province, together with 17 American medical doctors has created friendly relations between the Doma people and Government.

Speaking during the dinner, Amai Mnangagwa said the team's commitment and dedication demonstrated that their profession takes more than intellect and that it is a calling.

"Today in our midst we have very special guests, Angel of Hope Foundation cadres. Since the inception of our Foundation, I have not gone at it alone as most of you have been instrumental in assisting me to reach out to our communities.

"Amongst us there are a people who hold a high status in one of the most respected professions. However, they took time to climb down from their various lives and flew from America, to offer their supreme services to patients who need medical attention the most," said the First Lady.

She said the team could have easily done its humanitarian work in hospitable places like cities and towns, but they chose to go to Kanyemba. "They did not target the Sunshine City of Harare nor the City of Kings and Queens (Bulawayo). They joined me in a week-long rural outreach down there in Kanyemba village."

The First Lady also said the doctors experienced first-hand the lifestyle of the people in Kanyemba. "We undertook a visit like no other, living, dwelling with Doma people, sleeping in tents, eating what they ate, experiencing their daily lives. For me it was an unforgettable and heartbreaking experience," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa narrated the myriad of challenges faced by the Doma people whose children travel long distances to ill-equipped schools, lack of agricultural tools and equipment and early childhood marriages.

"Firstly, the location of the clinics and schools from the homesteads poses a challenge as patients and students have long distances to travel for services," she said.

The First Lady also paid tribute to Musha Mukadzi Foundation that is headed by Mrs Mary Chiwenga, who is wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"Amongst us are more critical stakeholders who we can partner with to improve the lives of our communities. On this one, I also want to mention Musha Mukadzi that we are now working with. I believe that no contribution is insignificant. If we unite for transformation it can be achieved," she said."