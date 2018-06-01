Zimbabwe: Mannex to Spice Up Rhumba Nights

Reggae singer Emmanuel "Mannex" Motsi is set to spice up the weekly rhumba night at Food Nest with his vibes. The talented singer, who popularised his talent as Transit Crew lead singer before going it alone, has performed at various venues in the country and worked with musicians from various genres.

Tonight, his combination with Diamond Musica is likely to give an edge to rhumba nights that take place every Friday at Food Nest that is situated at Longcheng Plaza. Mannex said he is happy to join Diamond Musica and bring his touch to their weekly slot.

"The show means that there will be a mixture of rhumba and reggae fans, which is good for diversity. We have many fans that attend all our shows and they will be happy to have a feel of the vibe at Food Nest," said Mannex.

Organisers of the show said they will have guest musicians to the rhumba nights regularly to bring variety.

"Our rhumba nights are growing well and we feel we also have to attract fans from other genres to come and sample this concept. The only way to do so is to host musicians from other genres periodically. It also promotes variety and ensures that entertainment choices are broad," said one of the organisers.