1 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ammara's Night At Longcheng Plaza

By Vongai Mbara

Energetic afro-pop diva Ammara Brown will tonight hit the stage at Club 1+1 in Belvedere, Harare. Ammara, who is one of the best female musicians in the country, will headline the concert supported by DTL deejays. Dubbed "One Night Stand" with Ammara Brown, the event will have wheel spinners DJ Sachie, DJ Buttler, DJ Thando, Jerry Springer and DJ Simz.

Special guest performances by DJ Storm, DJ Towers, Jackson The Zimboy and Maccus Mafia also promise a magical night filled with good music and dance.

Organisers of the show said the event will showcase Ammara's prowess as an energetic performer.

"She has the energy and we know she will showcase her usual zeal. She has great stage performance and will be there to give her fans the best.

"Her music appeals to many young people and some mature fans also like her style. We are expecting a good crowd at the show and we have put everything in place for the event. It will be a mixed bag of music since several DJs will be on rotation," noted the organisers.

Admission is $5 ordinary and $10 VIP and doors will be open by 8pm.

