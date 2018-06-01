Zimbabwe: Mahachi in Homecoming Show

Award — winning gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi will tomorrow host a special family show dubbed "Homecoming Family Show" at Chikangwe Hall in Karoi which is his rural town. The show will also feature gospel legend Mechanic Manyeruke and several other upcoming artistes such as Munyaradzi Paulos, Vadzidzi Vekutanga, Talent Madiro and Reverend Ncube.

In an interview, Mahachi said he was elated to perform in his home area. "I am elated because it's a good feeling to go back to a town where I was born because that is where it all started and my fans should look forward to great acts on the day.

"In terms of preparations all is set for the event to kick off and all the participating musicians have since confirmed their presence. There will be a lot of entertainment for music lovers," he said.

The "Ndisiye" hit-maker said the show will mark one of his several shows that he will be holding country wide to interact with his fans.

"After this show I will be touring around the country especially in outskirts areas so that I connect with fans who reside there

"I have a lot of support from these areas too but it will be more honourable to pay them a visit in their areas as we interact and have fun through music," said Mahachi. Meanwhile, Mahachi is working on some new singles and videos from his previous albums.

"I have quite a number of things I was working on. I have some singles that will be coming soon and some videos for some of the songs on my previous albums," he said.

Recently he performed at the Rock of Victory Ministries in Johannesburg, South Africa where he wowed fans with his music. He also won Zimbabwe Top Business Gospel Music Development and Services award recently.

Mahachi has once worked with Dudu Manhenga, Shingisai Suluma, Dino Mudondo, Mechanic Manyeruke, late S'fiso Ncwane (SA), Isaac Simpsons (USA) and Prudence Katomeni among others. He has three albums under his belt which are "Miyedzo" released in 2007, "Kure", a 2010 production and "Agare and Declarations" released in 2014.