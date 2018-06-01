Zimbabwe: Marginalised Artistes Look Up to Community Radio

Chinhoyi — based Gospel artiste Minister Edmore Mbeve believes community radio stations can contribute a lot in giving a voice to talented but marginalised artists. The gospel artiste believes artistes from centres out of Harare will continue to struggle due to lack of exposure and support.

"In the so called big towns you would find that there are shows almost every weekend and in those gatherings upcoming musicians will be raising the curtains for the established artists and by so doing they will get to be noticed easily by music lovers."

It is these big gatherings, minister Mbeve says, where radio and television presenters, the people who play a big role in developing artistes.

According to minister Mbeve, it is also very difficult to make a breakthrough for gospel artistes.

"Gospel music has even failed to find support from the corporate world where other musicians have found it easier to rise to fame as they get sponsors," he said.

He also believes sponsorship programmes like the Chibuku Road to Fame competition are critical for the development of rising artistes.

The Gospel artist, the sixth born in a family of 10 started singing at the age of 10 playing drums and the guitar.

Minister Mbeve was already leading the praise and worship at the House of Prayer Ministries since 2005, recording his debut album "Anoshamisa" in 2016.

"I specialise in music that ministers to the soul, the inner man.

"I sing mainly worship songs with the group that I lead -- African Worship.

"I also get most of my inspiration from the scriptures because when I read a Chapter or just hear the preaching of the Word, I usually end up with a song."

"Anoshamisa" -- a seven track album -- was recorded in 2016 while the DVD album was completed in April this year after overwhelming requests from his followers.

"Anoshamisa is an album that mainly talks of the Grace of God where I remember the journey that God has taken me where, through faithfulness, I am inspired by what he has done for me," he said.

Some of the songs on the album include "Baba Tauya" -- a deep worship song that talks of hearts that are ready to bless God and "Mulungu Wabwino", a Chewa song, which means God is good.

"One of my personal favourites is called 'Ndiyamure', which is my prayer to God that he helps me to keep going forward.

"There is also a song of hope and unchanging faith in God which is titled 'Zvichapfuura'," he said.