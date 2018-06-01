Zimbabwe: Afro-Fusion Star in the Making

Rising Afro-fusion singer Luckmore Rovhani, who goes by stage moniker Boss Lucky, is a star in the making. It seems he wanted to test the market with a compilation of four singles, but results have gone beyond his expectations. He is now working on an album that will be released soon.

Initially Boss Lucky had scheduled his album release for next year, but responses from people that listened to his singles have inspired him to bake his first complete cake.

And the cake will be on the table in July, for the market to get whole taste of Boss Lucky's creativity.

Some of the singles from his recently-released compilation will be on the upcoming album.

The four singles on the compilation are "Moto", "Hamawe", "Svisvino" and "Ndariyambuka". The musician is currently working on a video of "Moto".

In an interview yesterday, Boss Lucky said he loves Afro-fusion and has worked with his counterpart in Namibian to come up with a good sound.

"When I met Namibia-based producer Joseph Kaseke, our love for music brought us together for this project. His exposure in Namibia seems to have sharpened his skill in the studio and I am happy to say that he was instrumental in this project. He mixed at mastered the singles," said Boss Lucky.

The compilation, simply titled "Singles", was recorded at Baseline Studios and produced by Josh Kwesha.

Boss Lucky said he was inspired by internationally-acclaimed Mokoomba, which has taken Zimbabwe's flag to prestigious festivals in many parts of the world. He also hopes to take his music to many places and his compilation has shown his capacity.