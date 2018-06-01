Zimbabwe: Trio Recalled From Parliament

Parliament yesterday expelled three Zanu-PF legislators after the ruling party notified the august House that the trio no longer represented its interests. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told Parliament of the expulsion of Beata Nyamupinga (Goromonzi West), Masango (Blackman) Matambanadzo (Kwekwe Central) and Dr Godfrey Gandawa (Magunje.)

He said recalling the trio was consistent with Section 129 (1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The section reads: "The seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it."

Dr Gandawa was not in the chamber when Adv Mudenda read out the letter, while Nyamupinga and Matambanadzo appeared surprised by the turn of events as they sat attentively during the announcement.

Soon after, Matambanadzo requested for the floor to air his parting shot where he thanked Adv Mudenda for his guidance.

"I would want to thank you for the time that I have served this Parliament. I also want to thank you Hon Speaker Sir for the guidance and wise counsel you gave us. I regard you as one of the best Speakers I have had," said Matambanadzo.

He later shook hands with legislators from Zanu-PF and MDC-T before walking out. Zanu-PF resolved to recall the three MPs at its Politburo meeting on Wednesday evening.

The party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, told journalists: "The Politburo has endorsed the recall of these legislators from Parliament.

"A letter has been written to the Speaker of the National Assembly (Advocate Jacob Mudenda) to notify him of the recalling."

Although Cde Khaya Moyo did not specify the charges, the trio were barred from participating in the just ended primary elections because of pending disciplinary issues.

Matambanadzo reportedly attended a meeting of the National Patriotic Front (NPF) led by Brigadier-General (Retired) Ambrose Mutinhiri last weekend where he announced he would be contesting Kwekwe Central on an NPF ticket in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Zanu-PF Midlands Province had written to the national disciplinary committee recommending the suspension of Matambanadzo from the party for alleged insubordination and creating parallel structures.

Cde Khaya Moyo also said the Politburo had also decided there would be no more primary election reruns. "The Politburo endorsed the results of the recently held re-runs and they remain final. "There are no more reruns. We must go flat out to campaign," said Cde Khaya Moyo.