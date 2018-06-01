31 May 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana, Saharawi Strengthen Relations

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi meeting President Brahim Ghali of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic during official talks at Office of the President in Gaborone yesterday (May 31).

President Masisi said Botswana stood by Saharawi in its quest to realising its independence.

President Ghali, who is on a three-day official visit, will today pay a courtesy call on Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane and Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe, then visit Karowe Mine.

He is expected to go back tomorrow (June 2). Looking on is Saharawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Abdalabe Sid.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

