Uganda: Do Not Bribe Magistrates, Says Bamwine

Bugiri — Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has cautioned the public against bribing magistrates and other judicial officials, referring to it as 'tempting a hungry lion'.

Mr Bamwine, who was on Wednesday speaking during an open court day session at Bugiri District Headquarters, said: "Magistrates don't get adequate salaries, you all know that. When you come to them (magistrates) with an envelope, you are tempting a hungry lion."

He added: "Just as you don't have milk for your child at home, the magistrate can also lack. So, please don't leave home with an envelope to give any judicial officer, policeman or prison official. Simply don't bribe anybody."

The Bugiri District Grade One Magistrate, Ms Shallon Niwaha, had raised concerns that her court was flooded with conmen and 'bush lawyers'.

"Your Lordship, one of the challenges we are facing are conmen or bush lawyers who are cheating unsuspecting litigants to see the district police commander, the magistrate and so on. Seeing a magistrate isn't a business and I don't need money to make a ruling," Ms Niwaha, who has spent four months at the Bugiri Magistrate's Court, said.

Justice Bamwine called for the embracing of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms like small scales procedure which settles disputes below Shs10m and plea bargain which can earn an offender a lesser sentence.

He said: "Litigation is expensive and is time consuming. You might have time and money but not know how the judgment will end despite having a good case. It (the case) can be ruled against you then you claim the judicial officers were bribed."

The Jinja Resident Judge, Ms Eva Luswata, while echoing a similar sentiment, said, small scales procedure should be embraced with an open mind.

"I was once owed Shs7m by a friend but after three years I still hadn't been paid and went to Mengo Court. To my surprise, after less than 30 minutes, I had a consent judgment and I am soon recovering all my money," Justice Luswata said.

The district chairman, Mr Malijani Azalwa, commended the Judiciary for setting up the session which he said was the first in the district since its inception and urged the Judiciary to expedite court visits to homes of litigants who are experiencing land problems.