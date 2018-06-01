Uganda: Kidnapped Child Recovered in Kagadi

A child who went missing in Kagadi district has been recovered alive.

The four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified criminals on Tuesday in Kagadi Town Council.

Ategeka John, a resident of Kigangaizi cell in Kagadi Town Council was reportedly kidnapped as he returned from school.

Ategeka is a pupil of Destiny nursery and primary school in top class.

His mother Sanyu Florence and his father Kisembo John, a businessmen in Kagadi Town, noticed the absence of the child at about 1am on Tuesday.

The case was reported at Kagadi central police station the under SD Ref 40/29/05/2018.

Police commenced investigations into the matter.

The Albertine regional police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza has told the Daily Monitor this afternoon that the child has been recovered.

"He was dropped in Kabwooya Sub County in Hoima district by unidentified people," the Mr Hakiza said.

He said the child was found by a one Robert Kisembo who formerly worked with the latter's father.

"The child was found when he was normal and in good condition," Hakiza added.

By press time, the child was being kept at Karama police post awaiting to be picked up by his relatives.

According to detectives, an anonymous caller called the parents demanding for money in order to release the child.

"Investigations are ongoing. We have obtained the number used by the suspect to call the parents and detectives are on the ground carrying out more investigations," Hakiza said.

The suspect had not been arrested by press time.