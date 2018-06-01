1 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Seven Injured in Kagadi Accident

By Francis Mugerwa

Seven people sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred in Kagadi district.

The accident occurred on May 31 near Paacwa trading centre along Kagadi-Hoima road.

A taxi (registration number USA 779Y) had a head-on collision with a Toyota Carina (registration number UAJ 432G).

The Albertine regional police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza said the injured have been admitted at Pacwa clinic and Kagadi hospital.

Police has identified the injured as Murungi Teddy, Mugisha Julius, Asaba John, Ssenyonga Patrick, Murungi Gerald, Akankwasa precious and Kasungwa Gerald.

Traffic police visited the scene and commenced investigations into the accident. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident was caused by reckless driving. The vehicles which were involved in the accident were damaged and were towed to Paacwa police post.

The case has been registered under TAR 35/2018.

